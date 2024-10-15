Ground Broken For Park/Campground Project In North McAllen

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

McAllen city officials gathered Tuesday to break ground on a new park and campground.

Construction on the new Kappler Park is getting underway 8 months after the city announced plans for the 20-acre project.

The park and campground in far north McAllen will include camping pads and a fire pit, a lake, an archery range, and bike and walking trails – all within a native landscape. The city hopes to have it open for use next July.

The almost $2 million park is being funded by a mix of local, state, and federal money.