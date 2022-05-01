Ground To Be Broken For New Business Park Near Anzalduas Bridge

Ground will be broken Monday on a new business park located within a new master-plan community under development in south Mission.

The 175-acre Sharyland Business Park will be part of the 3,400-acre El Milagro community being developed by Killam Development. The business park will be built just west of Anzalduas International Bridge to bring in manufacturing, distribution, cold storage, and logistics facilities.

The larger master-plan community situated up west of Sharyland Plantation will include housing along with retail and commercial developments, combined with parks and hike and bike trails.

Monday’s business park groundbreaking will bring elected leaders from the city of Mission and Hidalgo County together with officials from Laredo-based Killam Development and the federal Economic Development Administration.