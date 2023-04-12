Groundbreaking Set For Transformation Of Taylor Road

The once rural road that’s the boundary between McAllen and Mission is about to be transformed into a major thoroughfare.

Ground will be broken Thursday for the Taylor Road reconstruction project. Over the next two years, the 2-lane road will be rebuilt into a 5-lane thoroughfare that’ll have two northbound and southbound lanes with a continuous left turn lane in the middle. The project also includes sidewalks on both sides of the mostly residential corridor.

The project will be done in two phases – first from the I-2 frontage road to Business 83, and then from Business 83 to Mile 2 Road.

The mayors of McAllen and Mission will be among those on hand for the groundbreaking ceremony.

