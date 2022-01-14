Group Of Stingrays Found Dead At Gladys Porter Zoo

Officials with Gladys Porter Zoo are pointing to an electrical malfunction as what led to the deaths of a group of stingrays. 18 stingrays were found dead Friday at the Russell Aquatic Ecology Center.

A zoo news release says an emergency backup system designed to maintain life support for the stingrays failed to trigger. That led to a loss of oxygen and filtration, and a buildup of organic waste in their tanks. The zoo is bringing in an independent electrical contractor to determine what caused the failure.

Meanwhile, necropsies are being conducted on the stingrays.