LOCAL

Group Of Stingrays Found Dead At Gladys Porter Zoo

jsalinasBy 33 views
0
Photo courtesy of gpz.org

Officials with Gladys Porter Zoo are pointing to an electrical malfunction as what led to the deaths of a group of stingrays. 18 stingrays were found dead Friday at the Russell Aquatic Ecology Center.

A zoo news release says an emergency backup system designed to maintain life support for the stingrays failed to trigger. That led to a loss of oxygen and filtration, and a buildup of organic waste in their tanks. The zoo is bringing in an independent electrical contractor to determine what caused the failure.

Meanwhile, necropsies are being conducted on the stingrays.

Authorities Release Names Of Men Shot East Of Edinburg

Previous article

Sharyland ISD To Shut Down Schools Early Next Week

Next article

You may also like

More in LOCAL