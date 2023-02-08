Group Protests Arrest Of Activist In Brownsville Mural Vandalism

A group of activists is demanding that the City of Brownsville drop vandalism charges against a woman accused of defacing a mural last year. Protesters gathered outside Brownsville City Hall Tuesday for a rally in support of Rebekah Hinojosa.

Hinojosa was arrested last February after an investigation into vandalism done to a downtown mural paid for by SpaceX. The activists also demanded an investigation into Brownsville Mayor Trey Mendez for what they called abuse of power in the arrest and prosecution of Hinojosa.