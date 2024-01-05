Group Seeks To Boot Trump Off Ballot In Illinois, Massachusetts

There’s a new push to remove former President Trump from the 2024 ballot in Illinois and Massachusetts.

A small group of voters along with liberal advocacy group Free Speech For People filed a petition with the Illinois Board of Elections calling for a hearing on whether to bar Trump from the ballot, claiming he incited the Capitol insurrection. They say he should be removed under the 14th Amendment, which prohibits anyone who engaged insurrection from holding office.

The same group filed a challenge to Trump’s eligibility in Massachusetts. This comes as the U.S. Supreme Court is expected to weigh in on the Colorado court’s ruling that Trump is ineligible to fun for office.