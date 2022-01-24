Group Seeks Withdrawal Of Execution Warrant Of Melissa Lucio Case

A nonprofit group has petitioned Cameron County’s district attorney to rescind the execution warrant for condemned child killer Melissa Lucio.

District Attorney Luis Saenz requested an execution warrant almost two weeks ago and it was signed by District Judge Gabriela Garza, setting April 27th as the date for Lucio to be given a lethal injection.

The group Action Network-dot-org is also gathering signatures for a separate petition it plans to submit to the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles seeking clemency for Lucio.

The Brownsville Herald reports Action Network is working to get the Harlingen woman off death row, citing a documentary film that raises doubts as to whether Lucio was the one who beat her 2-1/2-year-old daughter to death February 17th 2007. In 2019, a federal appeals court panel found that Lucio’s right to a complete defense had been violated and granted her a new trial.

However, the full appeals court later reversed the ruling, and the U.S. Supreme Court last October declined to review the case.