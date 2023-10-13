Growing Battle Over Public Ed Funding

Governor Greg Abbott is applauding the Texas Senate for approving a plan that would allow parents to use their tax dollars to send their kids to private school. It’s a priority issue for the governor, who told a pro-voucher group last night that Texas parents and kids are worth it.

The plan now faces an uphill battle in the Texas House. Rural Republicans oppose what is called “school choice” because they don’t have private schools in their district. They also fear the plan will hurt their public schools.