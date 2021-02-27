Growing Tension In Minneapolis As Trial Looms In Floyd Death

Concertina wire sits between fenced barriers outside the Hennepin County Government Center, Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2021, in Minneapolis, as part of security in preparation for the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin. The trial is slated begin with jury selection on March 8. Chauvin is charged with murder the death of George Floyd during an arrest last May in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

(AP) — Barbed wire and concrete barriers surround the courthouse where the white former Minneapolis police officer charged with killing George Floyd is due to soon go on trial. It’s a sign of the deep uneasiness hanging over the city where violence erupted after the Black man’s death and protests reverberated around the world. Mayor Jacob Frey and Gov, Tim Walz were sharply criticized for failing to move faster to stop last summer’s destruction. Anything less than a murder conviction for Derek Chauvin is likely to test them, and the city, once again. Jury selection begins March 8.