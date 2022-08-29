LOCALTRENDING

Grulla High School Student Questioned About School Threat

A Grulla High School student was detained Monday morning following a threat made to the school.

Officials with the Rio Grande City Grulla ISD say a parent had notified the school’s administration early Monday morning about a threatening social media post.

The post indicated that a student planned to bring a gun to campus and contained a warning to “not go to school tomorrow.” The student was identified and was met by a security guard as the student got to school Monday morning.

The student was taken to a school district police department room where he was questioned by authorities. District officials say the student faces serious disciplinary consequences but it’s not clear if the student has been arrested.

