GSA Informs Biden It’s Ready To Begin Transition Process

President-elect Joe Biden walks from his motorcade to speak to members of the media Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

The General Services Administration is ready to begin the formal transition process with Joe Biden. The GSA’s administrator sent a letter to the President-elect informing him that she came to the decision on her own.

Despite not feeling pressure from the White House, Emily Murphy noted she has received threats online, by phone and by mail. President Trump referred to the notice on Twitter, saying he recommended the GSA “do what needs to be done with regard to initial protocols.” But, he added his campaign’s case against the election results will continue.