Guard Shoots Man After Courthouse Break-In

Authorities say a man was shot by a security guard this morning after he tried to break into the Federal Courthouse in Houston.

Police said the man fled three guards that tried to detain him after the break-in attempt and smashed a window with a pipe to get into a building across the street.

The man reportedly hit a guard with a pipe when they found him again, at which point he was shot. Officials say the suspect is expected to survive and the guard sustained minor injuries. The investigation is ongoing.

