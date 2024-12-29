NATIONAL

Guardian Angels Resume NY Subway Patrols

The Guardian Angels are back on New York City subways. The group said it is resuming patrols about a week after a sleeping woman — believed to have been homeless — was set on fire on a Brooklyn “F” train, and days after a 67-year old man — also believed homeless — was found on fire in Penn Station.

PIX-11 reports the Guardian Angels will have three-person teams walking the trains. They will conduct wellness checks and provide water for the homeless and emotionally disturbed, and report issues to the NYPD.

