Guardsman Spoke Of ‘murder,’ May Still Possess Secrets: US

(AP) — Prosecutor say the Massachusetts Air National guardsman accused of leaking highly classified military documents kept an arsenal of weapons, talked of “violence and murder” on a social media platform and an “assassination van.” They filed court papers before Thursday’s detention hearing for 21-year-old Jack Teixeira, and urged a federal judge to keep him jailed.

The filings raise new questions about why Teixeira had such a high security clearance and access to some of the nation’s most classified secrets. His lawyers are pressing the judge to release him from jail, saying appropriate conditions can be set even if the court finds him to be a flight risk.