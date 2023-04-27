NATIONAL

Guardsman Spoke Of ‘murder,’ May Still Possess Secrets: US

jsalinasBy 6 views
0
FILE - This image made from video provided by WCVB-TV, shows Jack Teixeira, in T-shirt and shorts, being taken into custody by armed tactical agents on Thursday, April 13, 2023, in Dighton, Mass. A judge is expected to hear arguments Thursday, April 27, over whether Teixeira, accused of leaking highly classified military documents about the Ukraine war and other issues, should remain in jail while he awaits trial. (WCVB-TV via AP, File)

(AP) — Prosecutor say the Massachusetts Air National guardsman accused of leaking highly classified military documents kept an arsenal of weapons, talked of “violence and murder” on a social media platform and an “assassination van.” They filed court papers before Thursday’s detention hearing for 21-year-old Jack Teixeira, and urged a federal judge to keep him jailed.

The filings raise new questions about why Teixeira had such a high security clearance and access to some of the nation’s most classified secrets. His lawyers are pressing the judge to release him from jail, saying appropriate conditions can be set even if the court finds him to be a flight risk.

Jerry Springer, Politician-Turned-TV Ringmaster, Dies At 79

Previous article

Kansas Legislators Impose Sweeping Anti-Trans Bathroom Law

Next article

You may also like

More in NATIONAL