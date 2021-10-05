Guatemala Judge Says Those He’s Sentenced Seeking Revenge

Judge Pablo Xitumul poses for a portrait at his office in Guatemala City, Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021. Xitimul, one of Guatemala’s most prominent judges, is facing the possibility of losing his immunity, which would open him to a long list of legal actions brought by relatives of people he has sentenced in a number of high-profile cases. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)

(AP) — A prominent Guatemalan judge faces the possibility of losing his immunity from legal action in a case that he claims is meant to intimidate independent judges in a country whose judicial system is seen as under attack.

Guatemala’s Supreme Court on Wednesday is expected to receive an investigator’s report on a 2019 traffic confrontation between Judge Pablo Xitumul and a police officer. Each accuses the other of abuse of authority.

The court could remove the immunity from prosecution granted to judges, opening Xitumul to legal action by powerful people he has sentenced to prison, who include a former dictator and former vice president.