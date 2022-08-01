Guatemalan Journalist Known For Investigations Still Jailed

Guatemalan journalist Jose Ruben Zamora, president of newspaper El Periodico, arrives at court in Guatemala City, Friday, July 29, 2022. Security forces raided the home of renowned Guatemalan journalist Zamora, winner in 2021 of one of the King of Spain International Journalism Awards, who was arrested for the alleged crimes of blackmail, influence peddling and money laundering. (AP Photo/Oliver De Ros)

(AP) — A prize-winning Guatemalan journalist jailed on alleged money laundering charges that government critics have denounced as a pressure tactic had his initial appearance before a judge canceled Monday. The case file was apparently unavailable. The hearing was not immediately rescheduled, meaning Zamora will remain in jail. It also means the details of the charges against Zamora remain a mystery.

On Friday, government investigators also raided the offices of El Periodico, holding its employees in place for more than 15 hours. Plainclothes investigators and police with assault rifles arrested Zamora at home the same day.