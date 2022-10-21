Guilty Plea Due In Michigan School Shooting That Killed 4

FILE - Ethan Crumbley attends a hearing at Oakland County Circuit Court in Pontiac, Mich., on Feb. 22, 2022. Crumbley, the teenager accused of killing four fellow students and injuring more at Oxford High School in Oxford, Mich., is expected to plead guilty next week, authorities said Friday, Oct. 21, 2022. (David Guralnick/Detroit News via AP, Pool, File)

(AP) — Authorities say a teenager accused of killing four fellow students and injuring more at a Michigan high school is expected to plead guilty to murder next week.

David Williams, chief assistant prosecutor in Oakland County, says Ethan Crumbley is expected to plead guilty to all 24 charges. The 16-year-old is due in court Monday.

Crumbley had created images of violence during a classroom assignment last November but was not sent home from Oxford High School in southeastern Michigan. He pulled out a gun a few hours later and committed a mass shooting. He was 15 when the shooting happened.