Guilty Plea Entered In Child Migrant Shelter Embezzlement Conspiracy

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

The indicted finance director of a federally-funded shelter program for unaccompanied migrant children in Cameron County has admitted to misapplying hundreds of thousands of dollars from the nonprofit organization.

In an agreement with federal prosecutors, Juan Jose Gonzalez pleaded guilty to theft and conspiring to embezzle federal grant monies. Prosecutors say Gonzalez hiked his salary significantly higher than what federal grant rules allow, and illegally profited by overcharging the program for leases on several buildings used to house the minor migrants.

Gonzalez had been arrested in August of 2022 along with the chief executive officer and executive director of the nonprofit named International Educational Services. The two other executives, Ruben Gallegos Sr. and his son Ruben Gallegos Jr., are currently awaiting trial for their purported roles in conspiring to embezzle federal funds. The violations occurred from 2014 through 2017. IES shut down in 2018.