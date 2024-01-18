Guilty Plea From Man Charged In Killing Of Ex-Harlingen High Football Star

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

The second of three men charged in the 2020 murder of a one-time Harlingen High School football star has pleaded guilty.

The McAllen Monitor reports that just before his trial was to begin, 46-year-old Angel Pizano agreed to a deal to plead guilty to a lesser charge of aggravated assault in exchange for a lesser punishment – 15 years in prison.

The developments came about 4 months after a Cameron County jury convicted 60-year-old Juan Zapata Lozano for the murder of Lesley Maurice Hunter, and sentenced Lozano to life in prison. The 44-year-old Hunter had been stabbed in his home. He was found bleeding on a street in the 3200 block of North Sunshine Strip.

Hunter had been a record-setting running back for the Harlingen High Cardinals in the 1990’s. A third man charged in his killing, 45-year-old Eduardo Aceves, remains jailed awaiting trial next month.