Guilty Plea Gets Edinburg Man 20-Year Prison Term For Girlfriend’s Beating Death

A plea of guilty has landed an Edinburg man 20 years in prison for killing his girlfriend. 55-year-old Adan Roberto Ruiz entered a guilty plea Monday just before he was to go on trial on a charge of murder, and was handed the two-decade prison sentence.

Ruiz could have been hit with a sentence of life in prison if he’d gone to trial and been convicted. Ruiz admitted to beating to death 47-year-old Yvonne Salas in their north Edinburg home the afternoon of December 7th 2021.

Ruiz was initially arrested for public intoxication before the police investigation turned up evidence connecting him to the killing.