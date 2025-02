President Trump wants to “Drill, baby! Drill.” And some want exploration expanded in the Gulf.

Tim Tarpley, who heads the Texas-based Energy Workforce and Technology Council, says additional oil leases in the Gulf would lead to tens of thousands of new jobs, adding billions to the nation’s economy.

But democrats blasted the move, this week, at a Capitol Hill hearing. They say the Republican’s “dirty drilling agenda” will not drive prices down.