Gummies Linked To Attack

Potent marijuana edibles are being blamed for a double shooting in Houston. Police say a 15-year old shot both his mother and sister Sunday night while high on drugs. Both are said to be clinging to life in the hospital.

An arrest report shows that the teenager initially called 9-1-1, saying he was going to harm himself or someone else, due to bad reaction he had to the gummies. When fire fighters arrived at the scene, he allegedly pointed the gun at them before running away. Police later took him into custody.