Gun Charges For TX Church Shooting Conspiracy Theorist

A Texas man who claimed the Sutherland Springs church shooting was a hoax is pleading guilty to a federal gun charge.

Robert Ussery ran a website filled with conspiracy theories. It included suggestions that the massacre of 26 parishioners outside of San Antonio was staged by the government.

According to court papers, Ussery was harassing the families of victims and the church’s pastor. Federal agents searched his home and found a cache of weapons. He’s barred from having guns because of a previous conviction.