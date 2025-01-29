Gun Club Shooting Activities Shut Down Until Lawsuit Trial Is Over

All shooting activities are called off at a San Antonio gun club until the upcoming trial of a lawsuit over safety concerns.

The suit claims bullets from the San Antonio Target, Hunting and Fishing Club often land on an adjacent parcel of 40 mostly empty acres on West Hausman Road near JV Bacon Parkway.

A temporary restraining order last month prohibited shooting activities at the club. A temporary injunction on Tuesday extended the cease-fire until after the jury trial, which starts on July 7th.