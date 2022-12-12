Gun Control Debate Coming In Texas

There will be another attempt in Texas to pass what are called Red Flag Laws to get guns out of the hands of people who may be mentally unstable.

The measure filed by State Senator Roland Gutierrez would allow police or a family member to go to a judge and ask for someone’s guns to be removed. Red Flag Laws are back in the spotlight thanks to a shooting at an LGBTQ club in Colorado Springs.

The suspect was arrested last year for making a bomb threat. Gun rights groups say that state’s red flag law didn’t stop last month’s tragedy.