Gun Debate Missing From Texas Hearings On Uvalde Shooting

Women with Moms Demand Action gather outside the Texas Senate Chamber as the second day of a hearing begins, Wednesday, June 22, 2022, in Austin, Texas. The hearing is in response to the recent school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, where two teachers and 19 students were killed. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Women with Moms Demand Action gather outside the Texas Senate Chamber as the second day of a hearing begins, Wednesday, June 22, 2022, in Austin, Texas. The hearing is in response to the recent school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, where two teachers and 19 students were killed. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

(AP) — The first public hearings in Texas looking into the Uvalde school massacre have centered on law enforcement blunders, school building safety and mental health. But there’s been only brief mentions about the shooter’s AR-15-style semi-automatic rifle and gun reform.

The hearings opened Tuesday with the head of the Texas state police calling the law enforcement response an “abject failure.” By Wednesday, Texas senators turned their attention to mental health funding for schools and a shortage of counselors and mental health providers.

So far, lawmakers and witnesses at the hearings have barely mentioned the gun debate.