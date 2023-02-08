Gun Found, Two Arrested Following Threat To Rio Grande City High School

Story by: TIM SULLIVAN

Officials with the Rio Grande City Grulla ISD are confirming a weapon was found and two people were detained Wednesday morning in connection with a threat that targeted Rio Grande City High School.

District officials say a parent had called the Starr County Sheriff’s Department at around 8:30 a.m. stating a student had a gun on the campus. The high school went into immediate lockdown and dozens of law enforcement authorities from several agencies converged on the school.

Officials say two individuals were detained and a handgun was recovered. The school district has not yet provided information about the two who were detained.