A Texas man is learning the hard way that what you share on social media has real-world consequences. Buel Smiley loved to post anti-government rants and encouraged others to blow up critical infrastructure. There were also pictures posted online, showing his collection of guns. The problem? Smiley is a convicted felon.

The FBI raid of his home in suburban San Antonio turned up a small arsenal. A judge sentenced him to five years in federal prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm.