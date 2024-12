This week’s school shooting in Wisconsin has a Texas Democrat talking about rolling back gun rights again.

Texas State Senator Roland Gutierrez, who represents Uvalde, plans to refile his bill to set a 21-year age limit on assault weapons. It’s something, he says, that Republican voters support. He points to a poll that was done by the Texas Politics Project at the University of Texas.

That same poll asked Texans whether more guns would mean a safer society. About half said “yes.”