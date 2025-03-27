Gun Runner Sentenced

A Texas man has been sent to federal prison for helping funnel guns to Iraq. Yashab Sandu worked for a gun store in the Houston suburb of Humble.

The feds say he was forging paperwork in order to sell the weapons to the actual smuggler. Their plan unraveled when a shipment of more than four-hundred firearms was seized at the Port of Houston.

The crates were headed to the Middle East. The 53-year old plead guilty to violating federal firearms rules and was sentenced to three and a half years in prison.