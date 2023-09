Fort Worth police are reporting that a gun scare at Arlington Heights High School on Thursday turned out to be a false alarm. Fort Worth ISD officers locked down the school around 10 a.m. after a student told a campus monitor he’d spotted somebody with a gun.

Fort Worth police officers, K-9s, and school district staff members searched the campus, including the roof, and didn’t find a gun. Officers detained a student, but it’s not clear why or whether the student is still in custody.