Gun Smuggling Attempt Lands Mexican National In U.S. Prison

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

A Mexican national will spend two years in a U.S. prison after getting caught trying to smuggle firearms into Mexico.

68-year-old Jose De Jesus Pena Dieguez had been stopped at the Progreso International Bridge back in January when CBP officers spotted signs someone had tampered with a compartment attached to the roof rack of his Nissan Xterra. A search turned up 16 firearms, more than 30 magazines, numerous other firearms parts, along with 800 rounds of ammunition.

A little more than two months later, Dieguez pleaded guilty to the gun smuggling charges, and Tuesday, McAllen federal judge Randy Crane handed him a 2-year prison term.