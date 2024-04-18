Gun Smuggling To Mexico Lands San Juan Woman In Prison

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

A San Juan woman will spend almost four years behind bars after getting caught trying to smuggle dozens of powerful rifles into Mexico.

McAllen federal judge Micaela Alvarez Thursday sentenced 33-year-old Jessica Alvarado to 46 months in prison following her guilty plea in January. Alvarado had been arrested in January 2023 at the Hidalgo International Bridge. Noticing a discrepancy with the bed of her pickup truck, CBP officers put truck into secondary inspection.

A search turned up 33 AK-47-style rifles, 3 AR-15 rifles, and 39 ammunition magazines. Investigators say there’s little doubt the weapons were to be delivered to a Mexican drug cartel.