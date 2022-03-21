NATIONAL

Gunfire At Arkansas Car Show Leaves 1 Dead, 27 Wounded

Crime scene tape lies on the ground, Sunday, March 20, 2022 at the scene where a shooting that left over 20 injured and one dead occurred Saturday night in Dumas, Ark. (Staci Vandagriff/The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette via AP)

(AP) — Authorities say one man was killed and 27 people were wounded when two people got into a gunfight during a car show that’s part of an annual community event in a small southeast Arkansas town. Arkansas State Police Col. Bill Bryant said Sunday that a person who left the scene of the Saturday evening shooting has been arrested on unrelated charges and is being questioned about the shooting in Dumas, a city of about 4,000 located about 90 miles southeast of Little Rock. The car show is part of a community event held each spring called Hood-Nic, which is short for neighborhood picnic

 

