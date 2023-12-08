Gunfire Erupts At North McAllen Restaurant

Gunfire at a north McAllen restaurant has left a man and woman dead and another man wounded.

The gunshots erupted during the noon lunch hour at Coast Asian Bistro and Bar where witnesses say a man began arguing with a woman in the restaurant office and then shot her. He then walked outside and shot a man on the patio, then turned the gun on himself. Both the woman and the gunman died. The other victim has undergone emergency surgery and his condition is not known.

Police believe the two people killed were husband and wife and were associated with the restaurant which sits on North 10th Street between Trenton and Robin. The victims’ names haven’t yet been released.