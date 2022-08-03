Gunman Arraigned On Murder Charge In McAllen Shooting

A La Joya man has been formally charged with murder stemming from a shooting in McAllen that he claimed was self-defense.

30-year-old Gerardo Chapa Wednesday was brought before a judge who set bond for Chapa at $75,000. McAllen police responded to the shooting Monday afternoon in the 2000 block of Redbud Avenue. It was Chapa who had called police, saying he shot a man, but in self-defense.

However, a homicide investigation resulted in the filing of a charge of murder. Killed was 56-year-old Luis Alonso Gonzalez. Investigators haven’t said what sparked the shooting.