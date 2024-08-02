Gunman In Custody After Shooting Dozens Of Rounds In Residential Neighborhood

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

A McAllen man is in police custody after firing as many as 100 gunshots outside his home late Thursday night. Calls to police started coming in at about 11:15 from a residential neighborhood just south of South Texas College.

The gunfire went on for about 15 minutes, stopped, then started again about 45 minutes later. Officers were able to pinpoint a metal shed as the source of the shots – a shed outside the Gumwood Avenue home of a man police apparently were familiar with.

Officers phoned the man, 37-year-old Ponciano Garcia Jr., who told them he was shooting at FBI agents trying to take panels off his house. Officers then confined Garcia inside the shed, shot pepper gas through the windows, and took him into custody. No one in the neighborhood was hurt.