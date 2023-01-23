Gunman In Lunar New Year Massacre Found Dead; Motive Unclear

A body is seen on the driver's side of a van as authorities investigate, in Torrance, Calif., Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023. Authorities say the driver, the suspect in a California dance club shooting that left multiple people dead, shot and killed himself. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

(AP) — Authorities are searching for a motive for the gunman who killed 10 people at a Los Angeles-area ballroom dance club during Lunar New Year celebrations. The Monterey Park slayings sent a wave of fear through Asian American communities in region and cast a shadow over festivities nationwide. The gunman was found Sunday, dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound in a van. Authorities say he fled in the vehicle after people thwarted his attempt at a second shooting Saturday night. The Los Angeles County sheriff identified him as 72-year-old Huu Can Tran. Ten other people were wounded. It’s the deadliest attack since 21 people were killed last May at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.