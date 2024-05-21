Gunman In McAllen Man’s 2022 Killing Handed 45-Year Prison Sentence

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

The third of four suspects who’d been charged with the murder of a McAllen man close to 2-1/2 years ago has been sentenced to 45 years in prison. The punishment was handed down against 20-year-old Carlos Gustavo Macias of Mission after he pleaded guilty Monday to the murder of 53-year-old Rosendo Benitez.

Macias and three accomplices had been robbing homes in a neighborhood just north of South Texas College late the night of January 27th 2022. McAllen police say Benitez was shot when he apparently confronted the robbers outside his home.

Two of the other suspects pleaded guilty last October to a lesser charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. 19-year-old Amador Sandoval and 20-year-old Sandra Edith Morales are both still waiting to be sentenced.