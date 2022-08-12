Gunman In Montenegro Kills 10, Then Shot Dead By Passerby

(AP) — Officials in Montenegro say a man has gone on a shooting rampage in the western city of Cetinje, killing 10 people, including two children, before being shot dead by a passerby.
Montenegro’s police chief says the 34-year-old gunman first shot and killed two children and their mother who lived as tenants in the attacker’s house. He says the man then walked out on the street and randomly shot 13 more people, seven of them fatally.
A prosecutor coordinating crime scene investigation tells journalists the gunman was killed by a passerby. Cetinje is 36 kilometers (22 miles) west of Podogrica, the capital of the small Balkan nation.