Gunman Kills 2 During Oslo Pride Festival; Terror Suspected

People react as they lay flowers at the scene of a shooting in central Oslo, Norway, Saturday, June 25, 2022. A gunman opened fire in Oslo’s night-life district early Saturday, killing two people and leaving more than 20 wounded in what Norwegian security service called an "Islamist terror act" during the capital’s annual Pride festival. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits)

(AP) — A gunman who opened fire in Oslo’s nightlife district has killed two people and left more than 20 others injured during the LGBTQ Pride festival in Norway’s capital.

The Norwegian security service called the attack early Saturday an “Islamist terror act” and raised the country’s terror alert level from “moderate” to “extraordinary,” the highest level.

Investigators say the suspect was arrested. They identified him as a 42-year-old Norwegian citizen originally from Iran. The security service’s acting chief says the gunman had a “long history of violence and threats,” as well as mental health issues. Police say two men, one in his 50s and and the other his 60s, died in the shootings.