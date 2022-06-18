Gunman Kills 3 Seniors Over Potluck Dinner At Alabama Church

Police barricade off the area after a shooting at the Saint Stephen’s Episcopal Church on Thursday, June 16, 2022 in Vestavia, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

(AP) — Police say a 70-year-old man who fatally shot three elderly people at a church potluck dinner in Alabama had attended services there previously.

Prosecutors charged Robert Findlay Smith with capital murder Friday in the Thursday night attack at St. Stephens Episcopal Church outside Birmingham. Two were victims were 84 and the third one was 75.

The church’s retired pastor, the Rev. Doug Carpenter, said witnesses told him the gunman sat alone at the dinner and declined to join other members before opening fire.

Carpenter said a church member in his 70s rushed the gunmnan and struck him with a folding chair and took his gun away.