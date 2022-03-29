Gunman Kills 4 In Mass Shooting Spree In Central Israel

Israeli police work near the covered body of a shooting victim in Bnei Brak, Israel, Tuesday, March 29, 2022. The circumstance of the deadly incident in the city east of Tel Aviv were not immediately clear. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)

(AP) — Israeli officials say at least four people have been killed by a gunman who opened fire in a crowded city in central Israel. The shooter was killed by police at the scene. It is the second mass shooting rampage in Israel this week.

While circumstances of Tuesday’s shooting were not immediately clear, it appeared to be the latest in a string of attacks by Arab assailants ahead of the volatile Ramadan holy month. Israeli media say the attacker was a Palestinian from the West Bank.

The previous two attacks, carried out by Arab citizens of Israel inspired by the Islamic State extremists group, have raised concerns of further violence.