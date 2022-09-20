TEXAS

Gunman Shoots 3 At Texas Fair, Before Being Shot By Deputies

Fred Cruz
(AP) — Authorities say a gunman shot three people, including two first responders, at the Tri-State Fair & Rodeo in Texas, before he was shot and wounded by sheriff’s deputies. Potter County Sheriff Brian Thomas says that just before 11 p.m. Monday a man opened fire on Potter County deputies working off-duty at the fair. Thomas a deputy, an off-duty firefighter also working at the fair and a bystander were struck. Deputies returned fire, wounding the suspect. Authorities say the wounded deputy, firefighter and bystander were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The gunman was taken to the hospital with injuries that were described as life-threatening. No motive was immediately disclosed.

 

