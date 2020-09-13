Gunman Sought After California Deputies Shot In Patrol Car

This Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, still image taken from video released by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, shows Los Angeles Sheriff Alex Villanueva taking questions at a late-night news conference about the condition of two Sheriff's deputies in Compton, Calif. Authorities searched Sunday for a gunman who shot and wounded two Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies who were sitting in their squad car, an apparent ambush that drew an angry response from the president and sparked an anti-police protest outside the hospital where the deputies were being treated. (Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department via AP)

This Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, still image taken from video released by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, shows Los Angeles Sheriff Alex Villanueva taking questions at a late-night news conference about the condition of two Sheriff's deputies in Compton, Calif. Authorities searched Sunday for a gunman who shot and wounded two Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies who were sitting in their squad car, an apparent ambush that drew an angry response from the president and sparked an anti-police protest outside the hospital where the deputies were being treated. (Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department via AP)

(AP) – Authorities are searching for a gunman who shot and wounded two Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies who were sitting in their squad car – an apparent ambush.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s officials announced a $100,000 reward for information leading to an arrest. The department released video showing a gunman open fire on the deputies’ patrol car. The deputies, a man and a woman, underwent surgery and were in critical condition Sunday.

A handful of protesters gathered outside the the hospital where the injured deputies were being treated. Officers blanketed the area where the suspect was last seen.á