Gunman Sought In New Year’s Day Shooting In Escobares

Starr County sheriff’s deputies are continuing to look for a gunman who opened fire on a New Year’s gathering in Escobares and wounded three people.

Deputies were called to a home on Pena Street a little after three a.m. Sunday. Witnesses said several vehicles drove up, a man got out of a gray pickup truck, and started shooting with what they said was a rifle-style firearm.

Three people were wounded and taken to Starr County Memorial Hospital. All are expected to survive. Sheriff’s investigators are asking anyone with any other information to call them at 487-5571.