Gunman Who Killed 4 In Vienna Attack Had Sought To Join IS

(AP) – Authorities say a man who had previously tried to join the Islamic State group rampaged in Vienna armed with an automatic rifle and a fake explosive vest, fatally shooting four people before he was killed by police.
Witnesses described dozens of screaming people fleeing the sounds of gunshots Monday night in a nightlife district crowded with revelers enjoying the last hours before a coronavirus lockdown. While the attack lasted just minutes, authorities said only on Tuesday afternoon that there was no indication of a second attacker.
The suspect was identified as a young Austrian-North Macedonian dual citizen with a previous terror conviction for attempting to join the Islamic State group in Syria.