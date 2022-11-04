Gunplay At Family Get-Together Ends With Man Shot Dead

A reckless gun owner shot and killed his sister’s common-law husband at a family barbeque in Brownsville.

Brownsville police on Friday arrested 19-year-old Oziel Alejandro Munoz in connection with the incident Wednesday night. In a news release, police say Munoz and 27-year-old Ruben Garcia were playing with Munoz’s semi-automatic handgun, and at one point, for an unknown reason, Munoz pointed the gun at Garcia’s head, and a round was fired.

Garcia was rushed to the hospital where doctors were unable to save his life. Munoz is charged with manslaughter.