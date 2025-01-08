Guns In Crosshairs

Every session of the Texas State Legislature includes a debate about gun rights, and this upcoming one will be no different. Republicans are upset that the Texas State fair banned visitors from packing heat.

State Representative Briscoe Cain has filed a bill that make changes to government contracts. It would include a provision that would guarantee the right of licensed handgun owners to carry on government-owned property. The fair, which is at the Cotton Bowl, banned guns after an attack that injured three.