Guns No Longer Allowed At State Fair Of Texas

Starting this year, guns are no longer allowed on the grounds of the State Fair of Texas. Fair officials announced the change on Thursday, referring to a shooting at last year’s event that wounded three people.

The fair previously allowed only licensed gun owners to carry weapons on the property. The new ban applies to licensed carry, constitutional carry, concealed carry, and open carry.

In addition to guns, it prohibits illegal knives, clubs, explosives, ammo, and even fake or replica weapons. Only peace officers with credentials are exempt.